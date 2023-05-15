Shining Glitch Reveal - Vertical

Make a bold first impression with a high-energy glitch logo reveal. This digital, neon-lit design fuses RGB channel splits, LED-matrix texture, scanning bars, and lens flares to deliver a striking, futuristic identity. Easily switch between logo or text, add a tagline, and fine-tune colors for your brand. The centered composition ensures your mark stays the hero while the glitch effects build anticipation. Ideal as an intro or outro across social and video platforms, this template brings modern motion design to your branding in seconds.