Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Social Media Lower Thirds - Facebook - Poster image

Social Media Lower Thirds

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Minimal
Outro
Subscribe animation
Username bar
7.7Kexports
rating
Showcase your social handle with a sleek, modern lower third overlay. This clean design features a platform icon area and a rounded, glass-like username bar, perfect for follow or subscribe prompts. It’s lightweight, transparent, and built to sit over any footage without distraction. Customize colors, fonts, and icon choice to match your brand, then render a polished, professional overlay in minutes. Ideal for creators, streamers, and marketers who want consistent, on-brand callouts across videos and live content.
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Menu
Templates
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Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us