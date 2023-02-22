Social Media Lower Thirds

Showcase your social handle with a sleek, modern lower third overlay. This clean design features a platform icon area and a rounded, glass-like username bar, perfect for follow or subscribe prompts. It’s lightweight, transparent, and built to sit over any footage without distraction. Customize colors, fonts, and icon choice to match your brand, then render a polished, professional overlay in minutes. Ideal for creators, streamers, and marketers who want consistent, on-brand callouts across videos and live content.