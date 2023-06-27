Tunnel Vision Background - Post

Bring high-energy motion to your scenes with an abstract sci‑fi tunnel background. Concentric ring strokes, star-like particles and speed lines pull the eye into a central vanishing point, perfect behind titles, logos or footage. Customize gradient or color, switch tunnel styles, rotate the rings, add distortion, and tune stroke thickness for the exact vibe you want. Optional RGB accents for lines and particles give it extra punch. Designed to work across wide, square and vertical formats, this geometric, futuristic backdrop is ideal for intros, streams, promos and motion overlays.