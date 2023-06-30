Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Twisted Dots Background - Cyan - Poster image

Twisted Dots Background

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
3D motion graphics
Abstract waves
Fluid animation
Dot grid
827exports
rating
Build captivating scenes with a glowing particle-wave background that feels fluid, modern, and immersive. This 3D motion graphics design combines abstract waves, dot grids, and soft bokeh for rich depth and atmosphere. Ideal for intros, overlays, livestreams, or looping ambience, it features customizable colors, gradients, and optional glow and particle accents to dial in your brand’s look. The smooth, relaxed motion makes it versatile beneath titles, logos, or footage without distraction. Create a vibrant, high-contrast animated background that elevates your content in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us