Twisted Dots Background

Build captivating scenes with a glowing particle-wave background that feels fluid, modern, and immersive. This 3D motion graphics design combines abstract waves, dot grids, and soft bokeh for rich depth and atmosphere. Ideal for intros, overlays, livestreams, or looping ambience, it features customizable colors, gradients, and optional glow and particle accents to dial in your brand’s look. The smooth, relaxed motion makes it versatile beneath titles, logos, or footage without distraction. Create a vibrant, high-contrast animated background that elevates your content in seconds.