Underwater Background

Immerse your audience in a serene, cinematic underwater animated background. Soft light rays filter from the surface, caustic patterns ripple across the seabed, and subtle camera drift creates a soothing, atmospheric scene. Perfect as a clean backdrop for intros, streams, titles, presentations, or meditation content. Fine‑tune colors, brightness, glow, and motion to match your brand or mood. Works beautifully across landscape, square, and vertical formats, keeping your visuals calm, minimal, and engaging.