Color Chrome Reveal

Ignite your brand with a high-energy neon logo reveal. This template blends glow, glitch distortion and fast light trails to create a punchy intro or outro that grabs attention instantly. A central vortex effect pulls focus to your logo, then a clean tagline locks in your message. Ideal for channels, promos and modern brand idents, it’s easy to customize with your logo, text and colors. Deliver a retro-futuristic vibe with slick motion and chromatic accents that shine on social or YouTube.