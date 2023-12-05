Lightning Neon Reveal

Electrify your branding with a high-energy neon logo reveal. Lightning bolts, glowing accents and cinematic polish transform your mark into a striking centerpiece. A moody, dark backdrop with drifting particles and fog adds depth, while metallic bevels and glint sweeps amplify impact. Finish on a clean tagline screen for a complete opener or closer. Ideal for tech, gaming, and bold brand identities, this logo animation is fast to customize and ready to impress.