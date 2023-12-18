Retro Wave Glitch Reveal

Bring your brand to life with a high‑energy 80s logo reveal. This retro synthwave template blends VHS overlay, glitch artifacts, RGB split, and neon glow for a striking, nostalgic look. A starry backdrop and light rays frame your logo at center, followed by an optional tagline for a clean finish. Ideal for intros and outros across gaming, tech, promos and YouTube content. Easily customize colors, fonts, and logo to match your identity, then export a polished, eye‑catching bumper that grabs attention from the first frame.