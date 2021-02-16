Retro Wave Intro

Bring instant 80s nostalgia to your channel with a neon synthwave opener. A glowing horizon grid, starry skyline, chrome title and script accent create a bold retro look. Customize three text layers and fine‑tune the palette with intuitive color controls for the grid, sky and highlights. The energetic motion and tasteful glitch accents make it perfect for gaming intros, tech reviews, trailers and YouTube content. No plugins required—just edit, render and share a timeless retro vibe.