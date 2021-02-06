Retro Wave Opener

Bring the 80s to life with a high-impact synthwave intro. This neon-drenched opener features a glowing retro sun, outrun horizon grid, starfield ambience and an extruded title for maximum punch. Smooth camera moves, subtle VHS texture and gradient glows deliver an authentic vintage vibe. Ideal as an intro or motion title for tech, gaming, festivals, channels and events. Easily customize colors and text to match your brand and drop it into your edit for instant nostalgia-fueled style.