Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Retro Wave Opener - Original - Poster image

Retro Wave Opener

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Synthwave
Intro
Motion title
Retro
Warped grid
1.6Kexports
rating
Bring the 80s to life with a high-impact synthwave intro. This neon-drenched opener features a glowing retro sun, outrun horizon grid, starfield ambience and an extruded title for maximum punch. Smooth camera moves, subtle VHS texture and gradient glows deliver an authentic vintage vibe. Ideal as an intro or motion title for tech, gaming, festivals, channels and events. Easily customize colors and text to match your brand and drop it into your edit for instant nostalgia-fueled style.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us