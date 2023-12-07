Shiny Style Reveal
00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 font · 1 audio
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Bring your brand to life with a cinematic neon logo reveal. This polished ident blends light rays, particles, and electric accents to create a bold, high-contrast look on a dark backdrop. Ideal for intros and outros across trailers, films, and channel branding, it features smooth, fluid motion and a dramatic flash to highlight your mark. Easily customize glow, background, and shine colors to match your identity. Deliver an epic, futuristic impression in seconds—fast, memorable, and versatile for any project.
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