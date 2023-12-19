Trippy Intro

Make a bold first impression with a vibrant, psychedelic logo animation. This energetic intro surrounds your mark with neon color bursts, painterly strokes, and glowing outlines, then resolves to a clean tagline for a polished finish. Perfect for intros, outros, teasers, and trailers, it features fluid motion, radial impacts, and subtle particles that add depth. Fully customize colors, logo, and tagline to match your brand and export a striking bumper that stands out across platforms.