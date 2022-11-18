Youtube intro for cooking channel
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3D Can Opener - Original - Poster image

3D Can Opener

00:14 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Mockup
Photorealistic
3D motion graphics
Food & Beverage
Drinkware
4.1Kexports
rating
Show off your beverage brand with a photorealistic 3D can mockup built for packaging and product promo. This elegant, minimal scene spotlights a glossy aluminum can with cinematic lighting, lens flare and realistic condensation. Easily customize the label artwork, logo and website text, adjust colors, and fine-tune surface details for a premium finish. Smooth camera drifts, macro close-ups and subtle rotation present your drinkware design from all the right angles—perfect for e‑commerce, ads and social teasers. Create a polished product showcase in minutes and make your brand look retail-ready.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us