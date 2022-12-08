Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Brutalist Poster Reveal - Original - Poster image

Brutalist Poster Reveal

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Brutalist
Outro
Grunge
1.4Kexports
rating
Make your brand hit hard with a brutalist logo animation built on gritty poster textures, sliding panels, and bold diagonal stripes. This urban, grunge-inspired reveal layers crumpled paper, plastic wrap glints, and drifting plant shadows for authentic street-paste realism. Fast tile and slice transitions drive an energetic pace, finishing on a strong centered logo hold—perfect for intros and outros. Customize colors, texture intensity, noise, and stylistic accents to match your identity, then render a striking opener for promos, shows, or campaigns.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us