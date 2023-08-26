Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Burger Masterpiece - Original - Poster image

Burger Masterpiece

00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Photorealistic
Food & Beverage
3D motion graphics
Cinematic
6.9Kexports
rating
Turn up the heat on your food brand with a cinematic 3D burger assembly, bold titles, and a dramatic logo reveal. This high-impact promo features realistic ingredients, fiery transitions, smoke and embers, and a premium wood tabletop setting. Ideal for restaurants, food trucks, and delivery ads, it’s built for attention with energetic pacing and polished lighting. Customize text, colors, and your logo to launch limited-time offers, menu highlights, or openings. Make your audience crave what’s next and drive clicks, calls, and orders.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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