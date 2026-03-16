Burn-In Title

Give your titles an authentic vintage vibe. This transparent motion title overlays any footage with classic film grain, light leaks and subtle scratches for a true analog feel. Centered typography glows into view with smooth focus and lens treatment, perfect for intros, chapters, or dramatic captions. Easily customize text, color, opacity and stylistic intensity to match your brand or story. Designed for quick, cinematic results that stand out on social, YouTube and beyond, this retro film look instantly elevates your visuals without complex setups.