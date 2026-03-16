Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Retro Filmic Title with Vintage Film Grain Texture - Original - Poster image

Burn-In Title

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Film Look
Film grain
Analog
Retro
8exports
rating
Give your titles an authentic vintage vibe. This transparent motion title overlays any footage with classic film grain, light leaks and subtle scratches for a true analog feel. Centered typography glows into view with smooth focus and lens treatment, perfect for intros, chapters, or dramatic captions. Easily customize text, color, opacity and stylistic intensity to match your brand or story. Designed for quick, cinematic results that stand out on social, YouTube and beyond, this retro film look instantly elevates your visuals without complex setups.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us