Cinematic Storm Reveal

Bring a cinematic edge to your branding with a moody, storm‑kissed logo reveal. This template blends atmospheric rain, subtle lens smudges, and a bold 3D extrusion to spotlight your mark with dramatic focus. Ideal for intros and outros across promos, shows, and events, it pairs smooth, fluid motion with a suspenseful tone to build anticipation. Swap in your background media and fine‑tune the look to match your brand’s vibe. The result is a polished, dark, and expressive ident that grabs attention and leaves a lasting impression.