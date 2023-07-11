Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Civilizations Warriors Background - Original - Poster image

Civilizations Warriors Background

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Animated background
Historical
Fire
Embers
Cinematic
1.9Kexports
rating
Add atmosphere to your content with a moody, cinematic animated background. A stone medallion inscribed with glowing runes sits center-frame while fire and drifting embers supply motion and grit. Choose between multiple ancient civilizations to match your theme, and fine-tune accent colors to fit your brand. The seamless loop makes it ideal for intros, intermissions, or idle screens. Designed in rich, dark tones with subtle 3D depth, it stays bold yet unobtrusive—keeping your message or logo in focus. Easily customize and render for any platform.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us