CMYK Pulse Reveal

Bring your brand to life with a striking logo reveal driven by CMYK-inspired liquid drops. Organic blobs morph and drip to unveil your mark, wrapped in a gritty, analog vibe with film dust and subtle RGB split accents. The motion leans into a tasteful stop‑motion feel for added character, while a dark, glowing backdrop keeps focus on your logo and tagline. Perfect for intros or outros, this fast, energetic ident is easy to customize across multiple aspect ratios. Swap colors, fine‑tune textures, and publish a distinct, high‑impact opener in minutes.