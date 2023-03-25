Transform your brand mark into a powerful cinematic reveal with a realistic waving flag. This 3D logo animation features fabric dynamics, bold lighting, light leaks, film grain, and drifting sparks for an epic, atmospheric finish. Easily swap in your logo and custom flag texture, tweak colors, dirt, noise, and choose from multiple camera angles and wind styles. Perfect for intros, outros, promos, and presentations across formats. Deliver a premium, moody identity moment that feels crafted and memorable—without complex setup.