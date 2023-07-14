Slideshow for my birthday party
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Epic Guardians - Original - Poster image

Epic Guardians

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 images · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Grunge
Outro
Glitch
7.1Kexports
rating
Launch your brand with a gritty, high-energy logo reveal. This dynamic intro blends glitch effects, bold typography blocks, film grain, dust and scratches, light leaks, and atmospheric particles to deliver a striking, modern ident. Rapid slice transitions and sliding panels build tension before settling on a clean, centered logo mark. The dark, vibrant gradient palette keeps focus on your branding while the distressed textures add attitude. Perfect for creators who want a punchy intro or outro with strong visual impact and a raw, cinematic edge.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
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Newest templates
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Intro Maker
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Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us