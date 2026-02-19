Flag Motion Mockup - Square

Present your brand on a lifelike waving flag. This photorealistic 3D mockup centers your logo or artwork on textured fabric with subtle folds, stains, and gentle lighting for an authentic look. Perfect for logo animation intros and outros, it’s easy to customize: replace the logo or use full artwork, adjust fabric texture, add or soften grain, fine-tune the vignette, and tweak light sweeps and background color to match your branding. Ideal for social posts, promos, and channel branding when you want a clean, premium feel with calm motion.