Glitchy Streamer Reveal

Kick off your content with a high-energy neon glitch logo opener. This cyberpunk-inspired design blends triangle masks, gritty textures, light leaks and particle dust to showcase your footage before revealing a bold brand mark and tagline. The look is dark, vibrant and techy, with glitch artifacts, lens flares and glowing accents to amplify impact. Ideal for intros, promos and outros across channels, it’s easy to customize with your media, colors and logo to match your brand.