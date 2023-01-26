Grunge Gaming Opener

Build a hype gaming intro or promo with neon color blocks, duct‑tape titles and torn‑paper transitions. This grungy opener features arcade silhouettes, controllers and retro handhelds, layered with dust, halftone and photocopy textures. Drop in your media and headlines, tweak banner and background colors, and finish with a punchy logo reveal. Fast, playful motion and a stop‑motion edge make it perfect for channels, teams, streams and show promos where attitude matters.