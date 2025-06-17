Menu
Liquid Glass Reveal - Vertical
Created by tinomotion
6exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1video
1image
1audio
Introducing the Liquid Glass Reveal, where your logo takes center stage amidst glowing strokes and glassy geometric shapes. This template lets you customize your logo and color theme, offering a unique reveal that's perfect for any platform. Use it as an impactful introduction to your videos or as a distinctive, stand-alone brand statement. Bring a touch of modern elegance and visual drama to your audience today.
