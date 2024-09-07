en
Lux Dispersion Reveal

Intro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Headphones
Glass
Spin
Modern
Cinematic
3D Motion Graphics
Music
Gaming
Lux Dispersion Reveal - Original
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
tinomotion profile image
Created by tinomotion
36exports
10 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1image
1audio
Dive into a world where chromatic perfection meets your brand identity. Our Lux Dispersion Reveal template transforms your logo reveal into a stunning display of 3D glass sophistication and watery illusions. With options to personalize colors and effects, your message will resonate with clarity and style on any screen. Whether it's the opening act or the main event, captivate your audience with this unforgettable visual feast.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of tinomotion
Dark Glossy Logo Original theme video
Dark Glossy Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
7s
2
3
2
Elegant Dark Glossy Logo rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Tornado of Souls Original theme video
Tornado of Souls
Edit
By Skvifi
13s
6
2
10
Give your brand a spin in a tornado full of lightning strikes!
Aloe Skin Care Product Original theme video
Aloe Skin Care Product
Edit
By tarazz
10s
27
7
10
Immerse viewers in the essence of beauty with this stunning Aloe Skin Care Product Promo template. A lone cosmetic bottle basks in sunlit serenity atop lush aloe leaves, beckoning onlookers into a world of pure allure. With versatile text, fonts, and colors, bring your product's story to life in a video designed to captivate and enchant. Ideal for various displays, this template promises a serene journey into the heart of your brand.
Bottle Cap Mockup Original theme video
Bottle Cap Mockup
Edit
By Skvifi
11s
7
6
21
Capture the essence of your product with a touch of sophistication using the Bottle Cap Mockup. The animated journey of your product's cap creates a refined storytelling experience that's bound to impress. Personalization is at your fingertips with options to add logos, taglines, and customize fonts and colors. Ideal for any widescreen-ready content that desires the perfect balance between elegance and information.
Glassy Memories Original theme video
Glassy Memories
Edit
By kalinichev
11s
21
5
2
Take your viewers on a captivating visual journey with our Glassy Memories template. Crafted for customization, this multipurpose slideshow video allows you to seamlessly integrate images, videos, and your logo to create a professional and visually appealing experience. Perfect for presentations, photo galleries, and marketing campaigns, this template ensures your message is conveyed with impact. Let the 3D glass-style animation reveal your memories media and leave a lasting impression on your audience. Get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video today!
Travel Logo Opener Original theme video
Travel Logo Opener
Edit
By tarazz
10s
21
14
10
An exciting video opener ideal for YouTube travel channels and vlogs. Easily adapt for any new locations you’re visiting, or have recently visited and finish with a smooth logo outro animation that calls your viewers to like share, and subscribe.
Glass Zoom Reveal Glow Glass theme video
Glass Zoom Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
8s
23
4
11
Glass Zoom Reveal is a stylized template with a dynamically animated glass reflecting and refracting your logo—a great way to promote and advertise your high-end luxury goods. Impress your audience with this stylishly designed and sensational template. Customize it with your logo and text, and get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Elevate your brand's presence and shine with this stunning reveal template.
Frozen Title Original theme video
Frozen Title
Edit
By S_WorX
15s
6
7
10
Captivate your audience from the first frame with our Frozen Title template, where icy elegance meets striking text. Dive into a frozen realm that promises to keep your viewers' eyes glued to the screen. Customize fonts, text, colors, and logos to create an icy intro that's as unique as your content. Whether for YouTube or Facebook videos, this is your chance to create a cool, lasting impression that echoes across the digital tundra.
