Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Luxury Headphones Reveal - Original - Poster image

Luxury Headphones Reveal

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
Audio Gear
505exports
rating
Launch your brand with a premium 3D logo intro built around sleek headphones, neon glow, and cinematic polish. This energetic opener blends particles, lens flares, and light leaks over a blurred background to spotlight your identity. Customize your logo and title, swap the background to media or solid color, and fine‑tune colors for flares, particles, text, and even the headphone finish. Ideal for intros, outros, commercials, product teasers, and promotions in the audio space. Fast to edit, visually striking, and ready to wow audiences across channels.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us