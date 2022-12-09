Luxury Headphones Reveal

Launch your brand with a premium 3D logo intro built around sleek headphones, neon glow, and cinematic polish. This energetic opener blends particles, lens flares, and light leaks over a blurred background to spotlight your identity. Customize your logo and title, swap the background to media or solid color, and fine‑tune colors for flares, particles, text, and even the headphone finish. Ideal for intros, outros, commercials, product teasers, and promotions in the audio space. Fast to edit, visually striking, and ready to wow audiences across channels.