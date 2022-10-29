Neon Retro Synthwave Reveal

Bring your brand to life with an energetic neon synthwave logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics template pushes through a glowing tunnel to a bold ring where your logo lands with luminous impact. Customize colors for lights, halos, shapes and text, and add or remove displacement accents to tune the vibe. With one headline and one logo placeholder, it’s perfect for intros, outros, channel branding and fast promos. The polished glow, reflective floor and floating geometric shapes deliver a distinctive retro-futuristic look that stands out on social and streaming platforms.