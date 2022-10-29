Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Retro Synthwave Reveal - Original - Poster image

Neon Retro Synthwave Reveal

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Synthwave
3D motion graphics
Outro
2Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with an energetic neon synthwave logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics template pushes through a glowing tunnel to a bold ring where your logo lands with luminous impact. Customize colors for lights, halos, shapes and text, and add or remove displacement accents to tune the vibe. With one headline and one logo placeholder, it’s perfect for intros, outros, channel branding and fast promos. The polished glow, reflective floor and floating geometric shapes deliver a distinctive retro-futuristic look that stands out on social and streaming platforms.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us