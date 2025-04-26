en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Neon Wall Spotify Canvas

Templates
/
Youtuber
Portrait
6-15s
Spotify Canvas
Animated Background
Neon
Wall
Retro
Glow
Particles
Full HD
Music
More details
R&B Soul Spotify Canvas - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
tinomotion profile image
Created by tinomotion
38exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1video
1image
1text
1audio
Step up your content game and captivate with a moody neon vibe using our Neon Wall Spotify Canvas template. The customizable neon signs and concrete backdrop offer a compelling canvas to personalize with your videos, images, and text. Perfect for striking Spotify Canvas visuals and engaging social narratives.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of tinomotion
Neon Spotify Canvas Original theme video
Neon Spotify Canvas
Edit
By tinomotion
8s
1
3
16
Capture the essence of your music with the Neon Spotify Canvas. Transform your mobile content with a pulsating heart neon sign and the raw allure of dark bricks a seamless backdrop for Instagram Stories, Snapchat, or TikTok. Customize colors, images, or videos to your beat and share a piece of animated art that's uniquely yours on Spotify Canvas.
Neon Stomp Vertical Original theme video
Neon Stomp Vertical
Edit
By mocarg
9s
5
8
11
Present your message with this stylish Neon 80s animated title sequence! Change color gradients, flicker speed, turn smoke, particles, reflection etc off! Make the scene exactly as you want it, to fully fit your branding and reflect your style. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Spotify Canvas Lab Original theme video
Spotify Canvas Lab
Edit
By tinomotion
8s
1
3
18
Bring your music to life as never before with our Spotify Canvas Lab animated background, specially crafted for Spotify artists. Customize your journey with captivating particles and a blurred glass overlay that will make your song and artist names pop. It's a visual feast tailor-made for the screens of your fans, ready to publish and amp up your Spotify promos.
Entrancing Particles Background - Vertical Original theme video
Entrancing Particles Background - Vertical
Edit
By Harchenko
10s
6
1
2
Get your audience's attention with our Entrancing Particles animated background. The beautifully designed particles create a stunning visual impact, while the flickering light adds an element of magic. The customization options available makes it easy to match it to your brand's colors. This multipurpose motion graphics video will elevate any project or presentation, with its seamless integration into wider video editing processes. With the Entrancing Particles template, you're guaranteed to capture and hold your audience's attention with its mesmerizing visuals. Try it now!
City Walk Neon - Vertical Original theme video
City Walk Neon - Vertical
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
8s
7
3
9
Step into the limelight with the City Walk Neon template. Amidst a bustling city street, your logo blinks to life on a dusky brick wall, capturing the essence of urban vibrancy. Just when the rainy cityscape has caught your audience's eye, your tagline illuminates, leaving an indelible mark. Perfect for brand intros or innovative content closers, it's ready to transform your message into a neon spectacle.
Heavy Rock Spotify Canvas Original theme video
Heavy Rock Spotify Canvas
Edit
By tinomotion
8s
1
3
16
Capture the raw, untamed spirit of a chrome skull caught in a head-banging frenzy, wrapped in a grunge metal vibe. This Heavy Rock Spotify Canvas video template is your ticket to mastering the mobile platform stage with stunning visual effects and customizable options for images, videos, and colors. Light up your social media presence and keep the audience hooked.
Merry Glow - Vertical Original theme video
Merry Glow - Vertical
Edit
By S_WorX
11s
2
4
11
Embrace the holiday spirit with a video that twinkles as brightly as your brand. Our Merry Glow template lets you share joyous holiday promotions or heartwarming greetings, all while making your logo the star of the show. With easy customization of fonts and colors, create a harmonious holiday reveal that’s tailored to your brand’s style.
Neon Flicker - Vertical Original theme video
Neon Flicker - Vertical
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
1
5
6
Set your content aglow with a neon spectacle. Our Neon Flicker template flickers to life, emboldening your text with vibrant neon hues, all beautifully framed in widescreen glory. Tailor the fonts, colors, and message to introduce your video with a bang. Whether you're crafting the next viral YouTube hit or a dynamic corporate presentation, embrace the energy of neon to spotlight your story.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us