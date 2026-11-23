Transform your track with a vertical synthwave tunnel visualizer. A glowing neon vortex frames centered artist and song titles while a circular audio spectrum reacts precisely to your music. Customize spectrum range, band density, thickness, and colors to match your brand. Optional bokeh and VHS noise add retro character without stealing focus. Ideal for singles, DJ sets, and beat promos, this energetic, story-ready design delivers hypnotic depth, crisp typography, and a bold neon look that amplifies your sound across social and streaming platforms.