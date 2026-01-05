Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Polished Chrome Signature - Square

Templates
/
Outro
Square
6-15s
Gold
Metal
Reflection
Gloss
Elegant
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Polished Chrome Signature - Square - Original - Poster image
tinomotion profile image
Created by tinomotion
7exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1audio
Create a festive spirit with our elegant Polished Chrome Signature, where magic and merriment meet. A shiny, gold-toned logo emerges with glimmering particles swirling around, capturing the warm essence of the holiday season. Fully customizable, from the logo to the colors, this video enchants your audience with a premium, joyous intro that's ready to publish.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of tinomotion
Merge Majestic Rays Reveal - Square Original theme video
Merge Majestic Rays Reveal - Square
Edit
By PixBolt
8s
5
5
13
Step into the realm of sleek aesthetics with the Merge Majestic Rays Reveal template designed to elevate your brand. Your logo, etched in chrome, sails across a dreamscape of colors, flanked by mesmerizing rays. The depth of field brings every detail to life, ensuring your tagline resonates deeply with your audience. Ideal for intros or stand-alone visuals, this reveal is a brushed stroke of sophistication.
Merge Holiday Magic Explosion - Square Original theme video
Merge Holiday Magic Explosion - Square
Edit
By milinkovic
8s
3
5
21
Create a festive wow moment with our Merge Holiday Magic Explosion. This joyful template reveals your logo or message through a burst of sparkling lights, glittering particles, and holiday-themed effects that fill the screen with warmth and cheer. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to match your seasonal style. Perfect for Christmas promotions, holiday greetings, or social media content that needs a magical, celebratory introduction.
Gradient Glass Search Identity - Square Original theme video
Gradient Glass Search Identity - Square
Edit
By motionsparrow
7s
21
6
9
Step into the future with our Gradient Glass Search Identity template. Your brand will be enshrined in a sleek, glassy search bar with an elegant touch. Set against a beautiful gradient backdrop, this design is perfect for unveiling your team, brand, or identity with a cutting-edge, tech-inspired aesthetic. Personalize it with your logo, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors for a dynamic, ready-to-publish video that tells your story in style.
Partnership Holiday Magic Explosion - Square Original theme video
Partnership Holiday Magic Explosion - Square
Edit
By milinkovic
8s
4
4
21
Create a festive wow moment with our Partnership Holiday Magic Explosion. This joyful template reveals your logo or message through a burst of sparkling lights, glittering particles, and holiday-themed effects that fill the screen with warmth and cheer. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to match your seasonal style. Perfect for Christmas promotions, holiday greetings, or social media content that needs a magical, celebratory introduction.
Holiday Magic Explosion - Square Original Theme theme video
Holiday Magic Explosion - Square
Edit
By milinkovic
8s
4
3
20
Elevate your holiday content with Holiday Magic Explosion, a template that encapsulates the magic of the season. Your brand takes center stage as it’s revealed through a dazzling cascade of lights and holiday-inspired elegance. Customize everything, from the tagline to the color palette, so your brand identity seamlessly aligns with festive celebrations. Perfect for social media, this template is designed to capture attention and amplify your holiday message across any platform.
Partnership Firework in Postcard - Square Original theme video
Partnership Firework in Postcard - Square
Edit
By MotionBank21
11s
4
4
18
Set the night sky ablaze with dazzling fireworks that illuminate your brand's message. Our Partnership Firework in Postcard turns any introduction into a celebratory event, perfect for holiday greetings or company milestones. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for that personal touch. Engage your audience with a festive reveal that radiates joy and stays memorable long after the show is over.
Partnership Frozen Forest Surprise - Square Original theme video
Partnership Frozen Forest Surprise - Square
Edit
By milinkovic
10s
3
4
13
Enchant your audience this holiday season with our festive Partnership Frozen Forest Surprise template. Dive into a winter wonderland where a magical gift unveils your logo amidst the snowflakes. It's perfect for Christmas greetings or a wintery brand intro. Add your logo, tagline, and colors to create a seasonal sensation that's ready to captivate on any display.
Firework in Postcard - Square Original theme video
Firework in Postcard - Square
Edit
By MotionBank21
11s
5
3
16
Set the night sky ablaze with dazzling fireworks that illuminate your brand's message. Our Firework in Postcard turns any introduction into a celebratory event, perfect for holiday greetings or company milestones. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for that personal touch. Engage your audience with a festive reveal that radiates joy and stays memorable long after the show is over.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us