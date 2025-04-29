en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Pop Spotify Canvas
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by tinomotion
27exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1video
1image
1audio
Illuminate your brand with a playful pop of pastel! Our Pop Spotify Canvas template brings your content to life amidst a ballet of fluttering purple balloons and dynamic triangles. Pink pop tones set a lighthearted stage, while your personalized images or videos take center stage. Effortlessly adaptable, this template supports color customization for that perfect brand match. Ideal for mobile-centric audiences, ready to publish and sure to pop on any feed.
Similar templates
Best of tinomotion
By tinomotion
8s
8
3
14
Transport your audience to a cozy, nostalgic space with our Lofi & Chill Spotify Canvas template. Captivate with a warm home office scene, complete with dust particles dancing in the sunlit air. Fully adaptable for any use, you can tweak the background, images, and colors to match your style. Embrace the charm of vertical storytelling and make your content feel just like home on mobile-centric platforms.
By tinomotion
8s
1
4
15
Transform your brand's story into a street art masterpiece with the Hip Hop & Trap Spotify Canvas template. Set against a grunge graffiti backdrop, your content bursts into life, drawing the eye of every scroller. Perfectly suited for the vertical stage of Instagram Stories or TikTok, you can customize the images, text, fonts, and colors to reflect your unique style. Ready to publish and sure to impress, make a statement that sticks.
By tinomotion
8s
8
4
16
Step up your content game and captivate with a moody neon vibe using our Neon Wall Spotify Canvas template. The customizable neon signs and concrete backdrop offer a compelling canvas to personalize with your videos, images, and text. Perfect for striking Spotify Canvas visuals and engaging social narratives.
By tinomotion
8s
4
3
18
Bring your music to life as never before with our Spotify Canvas Lab animated background, specially crafted for Spotify artists. Customize your journey with captivating particles and a blurred glass overlay that will make your song and artist names pop. It's a visual feast tailor-made for the screens of your fans, ready to publish and amp up your Spotify promos.
By tinomotion
8s
8
3
16
Capture the raw, untamed spirit of a chrome skull caught in a head-banging frenzy, wrapped in a grunge metal vibe. This Heavy Rock Spotify Canvas video template is your ticket to mastering the mobile platform stage with stunning visual effects and customizable options for images, videos, and colors. Light up your social media presence and keep the audience hooked.
By MotionBox
15s
18
5
6
Spread the joy and get the party started with our Party Celebration Invitations template, perfect for creating that next viral invite or birthday shoutout. Customize with your images, videos, and text, mix in playful animations and a burst of colorful confetti, and you've got a celebration-ready video in a snap. Ideal for social media platforms, this template brings style and energy to any festive announcement.
By Harchenko
10s
6
1
2
Get your audience's attention with our Entrancing Particles animated background. The beautifully designed particles create a stunning visual impact, while the flickering light adds an element of magic. The customization options available makes it easy to match it to your brand's colors. This multipurpose motion graphics video will elevate any project or presentation, with its seamless integration into wider video editing processes. With the Entrancing Particles template, you're guaranteed to capture and hold your audience's attention with its mesmerizing visuals. Try it now!
By CuteRabbit
8s
7
4
8
Bland this video design as an intro/ outro to your YouTube videos or as a stand-alone video ad for your channel. Boost views, watch time, and subscriptions, with a crystal clear Call-to-Action that reminds your fans to Like, Share, Subscribe, and set a reminder for your next video. Try for free, create in minutes, love forever!
Menu
Templates
Solutions