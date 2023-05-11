Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Pottery Paradise - Original - Poster image

Pottery Paradise

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
3D motion graphics
Vase
274exports
rating
Introduce your brand with a calm, elegant opener. This 3D studio scene centers on a rotating pottery form, bathed in soft light rays and frosted‑glass overlays for a refined, minimal look. The sequence flows into a clean logo and tagline reveal, ideal for intros, outros, presentations, and promos. Customize colors, lighting accents, logo treatment, and optional elements to match your identity. Smooth motion, subtle particles, and pastel gradients deliver a polished, modern aesthetic that works across industries and audiences.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us