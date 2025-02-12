Prism Motion Reveal - Post

Create a striking logo animation with elegant glass spheres that converge into a glossy reveal. This 3D motion graphics opener blends cinematic bokeh, light leaks, and realistic refraction for a premium finish. Ideal as an intro or outro, it features smooth, fluid motion and a centered composition that spotlights your brand. Easily customize sphere, background, and transition colors and add your own audio for the perfect mood. Works beautifully across popular aspect ratios for social, web, and video content. Deliver a refined, modern brand moment in seconds.