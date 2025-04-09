en
Created by tinomotion
16exports
10 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Immerse your brand in the nostalgia of the 80s with our Retro Chrome Synthwave template. Your logo and tagline are reborn in a symphony of chrome and neon, creating an unforgettable reveal for any viewers. Perfect for any display and custom tailored in your brand colors.
Similar templates
Best of tinomotion
By mocarg
11s
5
2
3
Into the Multiverse is a collaboration between CuteRabbit, Tinomotion, Shoeeb, Tarazz, Vivace_studio, Rade and myself. We were inspired by the new "Into the Spiderverse" movie and wanted to try a similar experiment where multiple talented authors around the world worked on a single project to deliver a template no single author could. Please enjoy our very unique template on our platform.
By tinomotion
10s
2
3
12
This After Effects template features a retro-style logo reveal. It contains 1 text placeholder, 2 logo placeholders, and 4 different shapes to choose from for your background. You can adjust the colors. It can be used for a children's show.
By mocarg
9s
9
3
4
Step into another universe with our Etherial Reveal template. Watch as the camera gracefully orbits around your logo, unveiling a mystical and ethereal atmosphere. With its cinematic quality and Blade Runner-esque sound design, this multipurpose motion graphics template will captivate your audience and leave them wanting more. Customize your logo, colors, and tagline to create a video that echoes the expansiveness of space. Elevate your content and transport your viewers to a whole new dimension.
By MotionPro
12s
25
5
8
Transport your audience to a bygone era with this unique Old TV logo reveal. The template sets the stage in a room filled with vintage elements, highlighting your brand on a classic TV amidst a static buzz that commands attention. Personalize with your own logo, tagline, images, or video to broadcast a memorable message that resonates with timeless elegance.
By S_WorX
13s
25
8
7
Unleash the eerie nostalgia of retro horror with this Retro Horror Tales template. Perfect for filmmakers, YouTubers, and content creators aiming to give their videos a spine-chilling, vintage vibe, this template immerses viewers in a world of distorted visuals and unsettling ambiance.
By TippyTop
8s
23
4
11
Glass Zoom Reveal is a stylized template with a dynamically animated glass reflecting and refracting your logo—a great way to promote and advertise your high-end luxury goods. Impress your audience with this stylishly designed and sensational template. Customize it with your logo and text, and get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Elevate your brand's presence and shine with this stunning reveal template.
By S_WorX
20s
5
4
7
Bring your brand to life with a retro twist! Our vibrant 80s themed Retro Rewind takes you on a neon lit journey through time. Customize your logo, tagline, and colors to create a dynamic video that screams nostalgia. This reveal is perfect for making a bold statement in your content, whether it's an intro, outro, or a stand alone classic.
By AuroraMediaLab
10s
6
3
14
Transport your audience to a bygone era of style with our Vintage VHS Intro. Immerse them in an authentic eighties 3D scene as your logo and tagline are unveiled with that classic VHS look. Customize the color palette and animation style to align with your branding, ensuring a rad and memorable reveal that will turn heads and make your message stick.
