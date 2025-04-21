en
Retro Chrome Synthwave - Vertical

Templates
/
Intro
Portrait
6-15s
80s
Neon
Grid
Gradient
Retro
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Retro Chrome Synthwave - Vertical - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
tinomotion profile image
Created by tinomotion
10exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Immerse your brand in the nostalgia of the 80s with our Retro Chrome Synthwave template. Your logo and tagline are reborn in a symphony of chrome and neon, creating an unforgettable reveal for any viewers. Perfect for any display and custom tailored in your brand colors.
Similar templates
Best of tinomotion
Vintage VHS Intro - Vertical Original theme video
Vintage VHS Intro - Vertical
By AuroraMediaLab
10s
6
3
13
Transport your audience to a bygone era of style with our Vintage VHS Intro. Immerse them in an authentic eighties 3D scene as your logo and tagline are unveiled with that classic VHS look. Customize the color palette and animation style to align with your branding, ensuring a rad and memorable reveal that will turn heads and make your message stick.
VHS Intro - Vertical Original theme video
VHS Intro - Vertical
By S_WorX
11s
4
5
8
Step back in time with a modern twist using our VHS Intro template. Set the stage with your logo and tagline, crafted in a vintage style that pops from the screen. This video is perfect for those who want a nostalgic touch in irresistible clarity. Customize the fonts and colors to match your brand, and get ready to captivate audiences with this ready-to-publish retro masterpiece.
Vintage VHS Intro - Vertical Logo Version theme video
Vintage VHS Intro - Vertical
By S_WorX
11s
7
5
15
Make a memorable entrance with the classic flair of our Vintage VHS Intro template. This multipurpose opener is fully customizable to reflect your brand's unique palette with your logo and tagline emblazoned in custom fonts and colors. From YouTube intros to Twitter announcements, elevate your visual storytelling and captivate your viewers with a blast from the past that still feels fresh.
Neon Stomp Vertical Original theme video
Neon Stomp Vertical
By mocarg
9s
5
8
11
Present your message with this stylish Neon 80s animated title sequence! Change color gradients, flicker speed, turn smoke, particles, reflection etc off! Make the scene exactly as you want it, to fully fit your branding and reflect your style. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
VHS Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
VHS Reveal - Vertical
By S_WorX
13s
5
3
10
Take your viewers on a journey through yesteryears with our VHS Reveal. Perfect for any social media platform that favors full-screen, this template lets you tweak fonts and color schemes to match your brand's vibe. Use it to craft a dynamic opening or a stylish outro that leaves a lasting, retro-cool impression.
Digital World Unveil - Vertical Original Theme theme video
Digital World Unveil - Vertical
By milinkovic
9s
3
3
13
Step into the future with Digital World Unveil, where glowing data streams and high-tech visuals seamlessly assemble to reveal your brand. Featuring sleek animations and a futuristic design, this template is perfect for tech startups, global businesses, and digital events. Customize your logo, text, and colors to create a cutting-edge introduction that captivates your audience.
LCD Title Intro - Vertical Original theme video
LCD Title Intro - Vertical
By S_WorX
11s
5
4
4
Bring the retro charm to the forefront of your next video with this LCD Title Intro Template. This layout perfects the blend of old-school cool with modern-day crispness. Tailor the customizable text, fonts, and colors to echo your message, and watch as the screen becomes a gateway to the good old days in a fresh, contemporary manner.
Neon Retro Stories 4 Original theme video
Neon Retro Stories 4
By hushahir
10s
1
4
8
Step into a nostalgic time capsule with the Neon Retro Stories Pack. This pack takes inspiration from the vibrant and iconic aesthetics of the 80s, offering a collection of stories that exude nostalgia and vintage charm. With its neon-infused color palette, bold typography, and retro-inspired graphics, each story captures the essence of the era, transporting your audience back to a time of cassette tapes, arcade games, and leg warmers. Perfect for social media, promotions, or personal projects, this pack lets you effortlessly recreate the nostalgic 80s look and share your love for all things retro.
