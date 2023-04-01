Slideshow for my birthday party
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Scents Of The Meadow - Original - Poster image

Scents Of The Meadow

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
Atmospheric
Light rays
498exports
rating
Create a memorable brand moment with a cinematic, nature‑inspired logo animation. This atmospheric ident blends soft particles, falling leaves, and elegant light rays over a dark, graded backdrop. The centered layout keeps your logo front and center, perfect for intros, outros, promos, presentations, and event teasers. Easily customize colors, logo rendering, and optional film grain to match your brand aesthetic. Smooth, fluid motion and tasteful pacing deliver a refined reveal that works across industries without locking you into a specific theme. Make your mark with a moody, elegant opener in just a few clicks.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
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Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us