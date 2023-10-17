Space Nebula Reveal - Vertical

Make your brand pop with a neon space logo reveal. This cinematic intro unleashes laser-like beams across a cosmic nebula, igniting particles and glow to unveil your mark with epic impact. Tunable colors and effects let you match any palette, while the centered composition and clean fade make it perfect for intros and outros. Ideal for channels, streams, trailers, and promos seeking a futuristic, high-contrast identity hit that’s fast, sleek, and unforgettable.