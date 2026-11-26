Bring your track to life with a neon synthwave music visualizer set against a sunset skyline and palm silhouettes. Audio‑reactive equalizer bars ripple across a reflective waterfront while bold neon titles glow above. Customize colors, spectrum density and styling to fit your brand. Optional retro effects add extra texture without sacrificing clarity. The square format is perfect for feeds and posts, and the duration adapts to your audio for seamless playback. Ideal for electronic, pop, chillwave or any genre seeking a vibrant, nostalgic boulevard vibe.