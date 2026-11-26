Turn your track into a captivating vertical visualizer with a neon synthwave skyline, palm silhouettes, and reflective water. A horizontal audio spectrum pulses to your music, while neon‑style titles keep artist and track details front and center. Customize sky, horizon, and neon colors, tweak spectrum bands and beat sensitivity, and add optional effects for extra texture. Perfect for song promos, teasers, and social posts, this retro‑modern design delivers clear branding and dynamic, audio‑reactive motion on mobile screens.