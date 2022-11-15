Urban Cyberpunk Reveal

Kick off your content with a bold cyberpunk logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics template blends neon color, glitch artifacts, cinematic lens flares, and an atmospheric urban interior to deliver a high-impact opener or closer. Customize the logo and fine-tune colors for dust particles, flares, and accents to match your brand. Smooth camera drift, reflective wet floors, and scanning light bars create a futuristic, digital aesthetic perfect for intros, trailers, promos, and outros. Powerful, modern, and easy to personalize—get a striking logo animation in minutes.