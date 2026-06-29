Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Warzone Emberstrike - Original - Poster image

Warzone Emberstrike

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Fire
Outro
Grunge
7exports
rating
Set your brand ablaze with a high‑impact logo reveal built for gaming and action content. This cinematic intro unleashes roaring flames, drifting embers, explosive hits and gritty film textures over a dark, moody backdrop. Drop in your logo and tagline, fine‑tune colors for the background, text and particles, and control noise and scratch intensity for the perfect grunge. With bold center framing and dramatic light sweeps, it’s ideal for intros, outros, team idents and highlight reels. Fast to customize. Built to impress.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us