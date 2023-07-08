Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Broken Glass Background - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Broken Glass Background - Vertical

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
3D motion graphics
Shattered glass
Glass
Elegant
147exports
rating
Create a mesmerizing scene with a 3D shattered glass animated background. Floating shards drift through a dark, cinematic space while lens flares and light rays add refined sparkle. Customize glass, background and glint colors, toggle glow, and fine‑tune the look to match your brand. This elegant, glossy design is perfect behind titles, logos, gameplay, streams, or promos where you want depth without distraction. Smooth, relaxed motion makes it ideal for looping visuals, introspective ambience, or premium content. Elevate your videos with a polished, atmospheric backdrop that shines in any aspect ratio.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us