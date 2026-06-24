Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Craft Breaker - Square - Day - Poster image

Craft Breaker - Square

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Gaming
Shatter
11exports
rating
Smash your way into viewers’ attention with a voxel-style logo reveal. A pickaxe breaks through a block wall, scattering chunky cubes to unveil your branding, headline and tagline. Optimized for gaming content, this 3D motion graphics template blends energetic physics with clean, readable typography. Easily customize logo, texts and scene colors to match your channel. Toggle between day and night looks and fine-tune wall, grass and tool accents. Ideal for intros, outros and subscribe stingers that feel native to game culture—quick to edit, bold on screen, and memorable.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us