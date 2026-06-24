Craft Breaker - Square

Smash your way into viewers’ attention with a voxel-style logo reveal. A pickaxe breaks through a block wall, scattering chunky cubes to unveil your branding, headline and tagline. Optimized for gaming content, this 3D motion graphics template blends energetic physics with clean, readable typography. Easily customize logo, texts and scene colors to match your channel. Toggle between day and night looks and fine-tune wall, grass and tool accents. Ideal for intros, outros and subscribe stingers that feel native to game culture—quick to edit, bold on screen, and memorable.