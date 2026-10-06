Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dracula Untold - Original - Poster image

Dracula Untold

00:22 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Horror
Halloween
Intro
Gothic
14exports
rating
Set a spooky tone with a cinematic Halloween title sequence steeped in gothic atmosphere. This 3D motion graphics opener features cobwebbed stone architecture, candlelit ambience, moody light rays, fog and a commanding vampire reveal. Bats and a blood‑red moon frame dramatic scene transitions, culminating in a customizable logo and seasonal sign‑off. Tweak colors, choose from clean or VHS‑inspired looks, and adjust noise and grunge for extra texture. Perfect for Halloween intros, horror promos, channels and events seeking a suspenseful, memorable identity.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us