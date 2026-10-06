Dracula Untold

Set a spooky tone with a cinematic Halloween title sequence steeped in gothic atmosphere. This 3D motion graphics opener features cobwebbed stone architecture, candlelit ambience, moody light rays, fog and a commanding vampire reveal. Bats and a blood‑red moon frame dramatic scene transitions, culminating in a customizable logo and seasonal sign‑off. Tweak colors, choose from clean or VHS‑inspired looks, and adjust noise and grunge for extra texture. Perfect for Halloween intros, horror promos, channels and events seeking a suspenseful, memorable identity.