Electric Fly Through Background Post

Add instant energy to your visuals with a neon electric animated background built for endless looping. Luminous light trails weave through a dark, futuristic space, creating a smooth fly‑through effect that works for intros, streams, and ambient backdrops. Fully customize the color scheme, fine‑tune depth of field, and toggle multiple animation variants to match your brand or mood. Optimized for widescreen, vertical, square, and more, it delivers a clean, glowing, 3D look that enhances content without distracting from it.