Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Electric Fly Through Background Post - Original1 - Poster image

Electric Fly Through Background Post

00:20 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Glow
Light trails
Electricity
Futuristic
64exports
rating
Add instant energy to your visuals with a neon electric animated background built for endless looping. Luminous light trails weave through a dark, futuristic space, creating a smooth fly‑through effect that works for intros, streams, and ambient backdrops. Fully customize the color scheme, fine‑tune depth of field, and toggle multiple animation variants to match your brand or mood. Optimized for widescreen, vertical, square, and more, it delivers a clean, glowing, 3D look that enhances content without distracting from it.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us