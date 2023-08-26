Glass Reveal - Post

Showcase your brand with a refined 3D glass reveal. Animated faceted shards, prism-like refractions, and tasteful lens flares build suspense before landing on your logo and optional tagline. Fine-tune glass tint, RGB shifts, and accent lighting to match your identity, then export a polished opener or closer that elevates your content. Designed for premium, luxury aesthetics, this cinematic logo animation pairs clean typography with glossy depth and smooth motion for a striking first impression across social, ads, and video productions.