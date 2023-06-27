Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glowing Cubes Background Vertical - Original - Poster image

Glowing Cubes Background Vertical

00:40 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
3D motion graphics
Futuristic
Cube
Glow
94exports
rating
Immerse your audience in a mesmerizing 3D tunnel of glowing cubes. This animated background blends futuristic, neon-lit geometry with smooth, fluid camera motion to create depth and intrigue. Ideal behind titles, overlays, or full-screen visuals for intros, streams, promos, and tech-driven content. Easily tailor the look by choosing directional zoom, adjusting glow intensity and light beams, and customizing cube color to match your brand. The stylish, high-contrast palette and moody ambience make it a versatile backdrop for sci‑fi and modern designs alike.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us