Golden Rays Reveal - Square
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts · 1 audio
3.5Kexports
Make a bold first impression with a cinematic logo reveal bathed in golden light rays and atmospheric smoke. This premium 3D look features a reflective metallic finish, smooth glow accents, and a clean centered composition. Add your logo and tagline, adjust colors and ambiance, and deliver a polished brand intro or outro in moments. Designed to elevate brands across platforms and aspect ratios, this refined logo animation blends elegance, luxury, and impact into one memorable reveal.
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