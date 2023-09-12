Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Golden Rays Reveal - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Golden Rays Reveal - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Luxury
Outro
Cinematic
21.8Kexports
rating
Make a bold first impression with a cinematic logo reveal bathed in golden light rays and atmospheric smoke. This premium 3D look features a reflective metallic finish, smooth glow accents, and a clean centered composition. Add your logo and tagline, adjust colors and ambiance, and deliver a polished brand intro or outro in moments. Designed to elevate brands across platforms and aspect ratios, this refined logo animation blends elegance, luxury, and impact into one memorable reveal.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
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Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us